Blac Chyna and Tyga Reunite in New York City 4 Years After Split

Blac Chyna and Tyga were spotted at the same New York City restaurant on Sunday.

Ahead of the 2018 VMAs, the former couple, who called off their engagement in 2014 and share a 5-year-old son named King Cairo together, were both photographed at Catch NYC. Chyna and Tyga were later spotted at Marquee New York nightclub for Sujit Kundu's birthday party. According to an onlooker, the exes were spotted entering the nightclub just minutes apart. Later on, the two were seen giving each other a friendly hug while mingling with their mutual friends who broke out in several renditions of "Happy Birthday" throughout the evening. Amber Rose, French Montana and Lil Jon were also in attendance.

Following their split four years ago, Tyga and Chyna both went on to date members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The "Rack City" rapper was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Kylie Jenner for years before splitting one last time in 2017.