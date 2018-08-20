Blac Chyna and Tyga Reunite in New York City 4 Years After Split

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 1:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blac Chyna, Tyga

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

Blac Chyna and Tyga were spotted at the same New York City restaurant on Sunday.

Ahead of the 2018 VMAs, the former couple, who called off their engagement in 2014 and share a 5-year-old son named King Cairo together, were both photographed at Catch NYC. Chyna and Tyga were later spotted at Marquee New York nightclub for Sujit Kundu's birthday party. According to an onlooker, the exes were spotted entering the nightclub just minutes apart. Later on, the two were seen giving each other a friendly hug while mingling with their mutual friends who broke out in several renditions of "Happy Birthday" throughout the evening. Amber Rose, French Montana and Lil Jon were also in attendance.

Following their split four years ago, Tyga and Chyna both went on to date members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The "Rack City" rapper was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Kylie Jenner for years before splitting one last time in 2017.

Read

Where Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Stand One Year After Explosive Drama

Blac Chyna, Tyga, King Cairo

Getty Images

Meanwhile, news of Chyna's romance with Rob Kardashian broke in early 2016. The couple went on to welcome a child together, a baby girl named Dream, in Nov. 2016. But, after a number of ups and downs in their relationship, Rob and Chyna called it quits in Feb. 2017. The following month, Chyna called out Tyga on Snapchat for allegedly not paying child support.

Tyga and Chyna have yet to address their current relationship status, but it should be an interesting night at the VMAs if they both attend, considering Kylie is also attending alongside her beau Travis Scott. On Sunday, Nicki Minaj called out Travis and Kylie over promotion of his album Astroworld, which held the top spot on the Billboard 200 charts last week while Minaj's Queen debuted at No. 2. The trio were originally seated close to each other at the ceremony, but that might be changing by the time the award show starts.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blac Chyna , Tyga , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Engagement Ceremony, India

Priyanka Chopra Somehow Finds an Even Bigger Engagement Ring

Rihanna Is a Bridesmaid at Her BFF's Wedding in Barbados

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Engagement in India

Chris Harrison Confirms Love Is Found on "BIP" Season 5

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari_107

Big Apple Bound! Kristin Cavallari Goes Into Full Mogul Mode in NYC on Very Cavallari

Claire Holt, Andrew Joblon, wedding

The Originals' Claire Holt Marries Andrew Joblon

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.