"Oh S--t!" Kristin Cavallari's Caterer Leaves Her Scrambling Without Food Just Before Her Store Opening

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's the Uncommon James store launch, what could go wrong? A lot, that's what.

On Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari is gearing up for the big opening of her flagship store in Nashville.

"It's really crazy for me to look around and see my first store," The Hills alum shares in a confessional. "Seeing where it started to where it's come is just the coolest thing ever, because this store really represents me, and I'm really happy to plant my roots in Nashville."

After inspecting the lay out of the finished Uncommon James store, Kristin welcomes her salesgirls to the "family" by popping some champagne. Sadly, the celebrating doesn't last for very long, as one very important element is missing from the soiree!

"What's going on?" the mother of three asks store manager Brittainy Taylor.

"Catering's not here," Brittainy somberly responds. "I just realized that."

"Oh s--t," Jay Cutler's wife retorts.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

Very Cavallari 108

E!

In order to get a handle on the situation, Brittainy places a call to Chef Laura, who admits she thought that the event was the next day. "Did I just here you say, 'Oh no'?" Kristin comments. "Oh s--t!"

Understandably, after realizing her error, a panicked Chef Laura promises to "make this happen." Although the plan isn't what Kristin and her team "had anticipated," the Uncommon James boss promises that they are going to just "roll with the punches."

"People remember the alcohol, they don't remember the food," Kristin optimistically concludes to the Very Cavallari cameras.

Watch the dramatic situation play out in the clip above!

Watch the season finale of Very Cavallari Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Fashion , Celeb Drama , Jay Cutler , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Camila Cabello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Best Dressed Poll, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

2018 MTV VMAs: Which Stylish Celebrity Slayed the Red Carpet Best?

Model Squad Cast

E!'s Model Squad Is Just the Latest Girl Gang to Make a Splash in the Industry

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Fashion Police

True Thompson

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Enchanted

Celebrate Amy Adams' Birthday by Voting for Her Best Role Ever

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.