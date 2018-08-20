Kim Kardashian Strikes a Pose in Miami in a Metallic Bikini

Kim Kardashianturned the heat up in Miami as she turned the beach into her own photo shoot set.

The reality star is no stranger to a sexy bikini shot and posed for a few more while in Florida last week. The mother of three hit the beach in a silver metallic bikini alongside celebrity pal Larsa Pippen on Wednesday. The two ladies hit their marks in the sand as a photographer shot away. In addition to her two-piece, the makeup mogul was styled in sunglasses and a high pony tail as she served Sports Illustrated Swimsuit vibes.