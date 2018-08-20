Kim Kardashian Strikes a Pose in Miami in a Metallic Bikini

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 11:45 AM
Kim Kardashianturned the heat up in Miami as she turned the beach into her own photo shoot set.
The reality star is no stranger to a sexy bikini shot and posed for a few more while in Florida last week. The mother of three hit the beach in a silver metallic bikini alongside celebrity pal Larsa Pippen on Wednesday. The two ladies hit their marks in the sand as a photographer shot away. In addition to her two-piece, the makeup mogul was styled in sunglasses and a high pony tail as she served Sports Illustrated Swimsuit vibes.
AM / SplashNews.com
Days later, Kardashian and her famous husband, Kanye West, headed to the former Versace Mansion in Miami on Saturday in honor of 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding.
For the glitzy occasion, the star made a colorful sartorial splash in a lime green gown—and traveled in a matching neon green 2018 Mercedes Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV, no less!
The star definitely had a color theme in mind after jetting off to Miami for the event.
AM / SplashNews.com
She seemed to have neon on the brain all weekend as she rolled up on Thursday in a neon green 2018 Lamborghini Huracan donning a matching wig.
She joined Pippen and longtime pal Jonathan Cheban for dinner and partying at STORY nightclub.
Even daughter North got in on the neon fun by rocking the wig at home the next morning.
Friday night, the KKW Beauty mogul stepped out in the shade again, sporting a crop top and skirt ensemble for dinner and fun at the Fontainebleau's LIV.
What color will Kim rock next?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?