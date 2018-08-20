It's almost time for your appointment with The Good Doctor. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the new season two promo for ABC's The Good Doctor. In the video above, get reacquainted (or meet for the first time) with Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), one of the newest doctors at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

"Shaun has a uniquely gifted mind," Richard Schiff's Dr. Aaron Glassman says in the video's voiceover. "He faces challenges none of us could ever imagine."

Shaun Murphy has autism and savant syndrome, which make him a stellar surgeon, however, there are difficulties he faces, as Dr. Glassman says, that other doctors do not.

"Like every one of us he's made mistakes…Shaun gives people hope. Including me," he says.