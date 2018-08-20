Kylie Jenner Is a Lady in Red Ahead of the 2018 MTV VMAs

Gotham/GC Images
Kylie Jenner has landed in the Big Apple!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed in New York on Sunday and made sure to step out in style. The makeup maven wore a red Alexander Wang dress for her day out in the city and accessorized her look with strappy black heels and a shimmering purse that read "Thank You" on the front. She also added some waves to her new platinum ‘do and waved to fans on the street.
While the reality star is in town for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, she still managed to squeeze in a little sightseeing. Kylie took to Instagram and Snapchat on Sunday to post a few pictures of her taking in the rooftop views. A source also told E! News she dined at the Italian restaurant Carbone.
Kylie will be attending the Monday night award show with her boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple is expected to sit next to Blake Lively and in front of Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert and Liam Payne.
They're also expected to sit behind Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande. Hopefully, there won't be any awkward tension between Stormi Webster's parents and the "Anaconda" rapper. Yesterday, Nicki took to Twitter to suggest that Travis' Astroworld only topped her album Queen on the Billboard charts because of Kylie's promotion of the album.
"I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing," one of Nicki's tweets read. "#Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans."
A lot of thought goes into the award show's seating plan. In fact, Jesse Ignjatovic, executive producer of the MTV VMAs, told E! News stars will even make seating requests.
"Everyone works together to make sure that they're in a spot where they're happy and comfortable," he said.
The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.