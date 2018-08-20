Asia Argento Paid Off Her Own Sexual Assault Accuser: Report

As the document described, according to the newspaper, Argento allegedly asked that the family member leave so they could be alone. She allegedly gave him alcohol to drink, showed him notes she had written to him on hotel stationery, allegedly kissed him, removed his pants and performed oral sex. Then, the two allegedly had intercourse. After, she allegedly asked him to take photos. Three photos seemingly of the two of them together in bed, including one of both their faces, were included in the notice of intent to sue, according to the Times.

At the time of the alleged encounter, Bennett was 17 years old and Argento was 37 years old. The age of consent in California is 18 years old.

Per the report, Bennett asked for $3.5 million in damages for alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress, lost wages, assault and battery in his notice of intent to sue. His income had reportedly dropped to around $60,000 following their May 2013 meeting, which he attributed to the alleged trauma he suffered afterward. His mental health was also threatened, the notice of intent to sue reportedly alleged.

According to the newspaper, the notice of intent to sue was sent to Argento in November 2017, as the spotlight turned to her as one of the leaders in the #MeToo movement and alleged victims of Weinstein. The Hollywood producer has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.