Bristol Palin's Ex Levi Johnston and Wife Sunny to Appear on Teen Mom OG

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Aug. 19, 2018 3:53 PM

Bristol Palin, Levi Johnston

Bristol Palin's ex Levi Johnston will also be appearing on Teen Mom OG this season, according to his wife Sunny Johnston.

Last month, it was revealed that the daughter of Sarah Palin would be joining the upcoming season of the MTV show. Bristol confirmed the news on Instagram in July, telling her social media followers, "I am excited to join MTV's 'Teen Mom OG.' I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey."

On Saturday, Sunny responded to questions about Teen Mom during a Q&A on her Instagram Story, including one question asking if she and Levi would appear on the show, which she replied "yes."

Bristol Palin Says She's "Freshly Divorced" From Dakota Meyer After Reconciliation Rumors

But, to clarify, Sunny won't be a new cast member on the show. "Nope!" Sunny replied when asked about becoming a cast member. "Never been a teen mom. Hubby was a teen dad though."

Bristol and Levi welcomed their son, Tripp Johnston-Palin, when they were both teens. Back in May, Bristol reflected on becoming a teen mom 10 years ago in an Instagram post. "10 years ago this week - my life took the biggest possible turn," Bristol began. "I was 17 and a junior in high school.. it took hearing your heartbeat for a positive pregnancy test to really mean anything to me.. and took holding you in my arms to realize my life was going to be changed forever."

"I am so thankful for God's plan over our life, and His grace that has covered us entirely..my kids truly are my biggest blessing," Bristol wrote, adding a heart emoji and the hashtag #purpose to the Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Bristol revealed she's "freshly divorced" from Dakota Meyer. Palin and Meyer have two children together, they welcomed a daughter, Sailor Grace Meyer, in Dec. 2015. Two years later, they welcomed their second child together, a girl named Atlee Bay Meyer in May 2017.

