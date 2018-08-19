Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Visit Orphanage Together in India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are bringing love and smiles with them everywhere they go.

The couple recently confirmed their engagement after arriving in Mumbai, India for a family celebration on Saturday, which also included a traditional Roka ceremony. The family gathering wasn't the sole stop for Chopra and Jonas. On Sunday, the groom-to-be posted a video on his Instagram story of his fiancée dancing with a young girl in front of a clapping and elated crowd at St. Catherine's Orphanage. He captioned the video, "St. Catherine's orphanage today. My heart is full."

The 36-year-old actress used similar language in one of her Instagram photos. In one picture of them looking longingly at each other, she described her love for her fiancé. "Taken.. With all my heart and soul," she wrote.

Jonas added the same photo and penned, "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

Chopra and the "Jealous" singer put on their dancing shoes Saturday night, too. In the same Instagram story, Jonas filmed himself bopping along to the music while the Quantico star breaks it down in the background.