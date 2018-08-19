It Turns Out Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves Might Actually Be Married

Who said movies can't reflect real life? Unless, of course, the lines between film and reality are a bit blurred.

Winona Ryder can sympathize. The Stranger Things actress explained to Entertainment Weekly that she and Keanu Reeves might have actually gotten married while filming Dracula in 1992. In the Francis Ford Coppola rendition of the Bram Stoker novel, Ryder plays Mina Murray, the fiancée of Jonathan Harker (Reeves). As it turns out, Coppola called in a real Romanian priest to preside over the fictional characters' marriage, but perhaps it wasn't all make-believe.

"I swear to god I think we're married in real life," she said. "We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

When Reeves asked if they "said yes" to the marriage, Ryder reminded him that the union happened on Valentine's Day.

"Oh my gosh, we're married," The Matrix actor replied.

Congrats to the not-so-newly-weds?