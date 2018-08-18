Kim Kardashian and Kayne West Slay at 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's Wedding

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Aug. 18, 2018 10:11 PM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

2 Chainz tied the knot with longtime love Kesha Ward on Saturday, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were among the celebrity guests in attendance.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked another neon green dress for the occasion while her husband donned a light-colored suit. Kim has been rocking the neon shade a lot during her trip to Miami. Earlier this week, the reality star headed out for a night on the town in a neon green wig and matching Lamborghini. She also sported a neon green, one-shoulder crop top and matching sarong-style skirt on Friday.

Kim and Kanye posed for a picture alongside the bride and groom. While Ward wore a mermaid gown for her walk down the aisle, she later changed into a shimmery number. 2 Chainz also switched from a black tuxedo to a white Louis Vuitton suit.

However, Kim and Kanye weren't the only stars there. Lil Wayne was in attendance, as well.  

Kim Kardashian, 2-Chainz, Kanye West, Kesha Ward

2 Chainz and Ward said "I do" at the Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami, which was once the home of the late designer Gianni Versace. A video showed Ward walking down the aisle toJohn Legend's "All of Me."

 

The wedding came about four months after the rapper popped the question on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala. However, this wasn't the first he had gotten down on one knee. He also proposed at the 2013 BET Awards.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

