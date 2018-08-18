Fans Injured at Backstreet Boys Concert After Storm-Related Incident

At least 14 fans were injured at a Backstreet Boys concert in Thackerville, Okla. on Saturday after a storm hit and knocked over the venue's entrance trusses.

The concert was held at The Colosseum within the WinStar World Casino and Resort. According to Kym Koch Thompson, a spokesperson for the organization, officials started evacuating concertgoers from the outdoor venue around 5:00 p.m. after observing lightning within four miles from the casino. While Thompson said patrons were asked to move and keep shelter from the storm, about 150 patrons waiting in line did not heed to their warning.

Per Thompson, "the storm hit and knocked over the concert entrance trusses with 70 [to] 80 mile an hour winds and heavy rain" at around 5:30 p.m. The spokesperson said 14 people were treated at the scene and then taken to local hospitals. Two of the injured concertgoers have already been released.

Thompson said Love County emergency responders, Lighthorse Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are already on the scene.

"We know that fans often suffer through inclement weather for their favorite acts," Thompson stated, "but this was an unusual event and our thoughts are with those who were injured during this storm."