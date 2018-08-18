"Blotchy" tanner or not, Kim Kardashian is all about that thong thong thong thong thong.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her family began a trip to Miami earlier this week and she has since showcased several fluorescent looks. On Friday, she was photographed on a beach wearing a neon pink thong bottom and a white cropped T-shirt.

That night, Kim and besties Larsa Pippen and Jonathan Cheban at friend David Grutman's famous LIV nightclub. Kim wore a neon green one-shoulder crop top and matching sarong-style skirt and arrived in a matching 2018 Mercedes Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV. She also sported self-tanner, some of which appeared, as the Daily Mail later noted in a report, "blotchy."

On Saturday morning, Kim posted on her Instagram Story videos of her makeup artist Ariel rubbing lotion on her as she debuted another neon green outfit, a bustier dress.

"This time, let's not mix some spray tanner in it," she said.