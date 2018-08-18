Chrissy Teigen's Kids Are the Cutest Jet-Setters While Flying Back From Their Bali Vacation

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Aug. 18, 2018 12:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, Bali, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

All vacations must come to an end, even for celebrities.

Chrissy Teigen, who has been vacationing in Bali with husband John Legend and their two kids Luna and Miles, informed the world via an Instagram that she and her family have returned home after a few weeks abroad. The Lip Sync Battle host posted a picture of her 2-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son sitting on an airplane looking happily distracted. Luna is holding onto a remote control while her baby brother reclines against a pillow that's basically the same size as him. "We made it home!" she wrote. The flight time from Bali to Los Angeles is nearly 19 hours.

In typical Teigen fashion, the model poked fun at the situation and clarified that her kids' seating arrangement might not have flown by with airplane regulations. She added, "(photo for photo purposes, not approved seating by the FAA)."

Teigen, Legend and their children have been living it up in Bali. Both parents have been documenting their fun outings and excursions on the Indonesian island, including a day at a safari park and taking a cooking class.

Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Bali Vacation Album

Luna and Miles seemed to be having the time of their lives, too. In one Instagram video, Teigen revealed that Luna "calls every animal 'mama' or 'dada' depending on how masculine or feminine they look."

Teigen has been the recipient of many body-shaming comments on social media and she loves responding back to any insults. In one picture she holds Miles and encourages Instagram users to proceed with their negative comments. "learned a little Balinese sling action! please feel free to get angry and judgemental in my comments below! I know you can't wait!!" she wrote. 

Throughout her pregnancies and into motherhood, Teigen remained open about body confidence and how she's physically changed since giving birth. In July, the model posted a video of her stomach with the caption "mom bod alert!" In that same string of tweets, she wrote, "I'm still super insecure. I'm just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!"

Welcome back to the U-S-of-A, Chrissy, John, Luna and Miles!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Vacation , Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Janet Jackson, The Tonight Show

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mariah Carey, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair Inside Pics

Mariah Carey Saw a Shark and Was Not Happy About It

Lost, Desmond, Penny, Sonya Walger, Henry Ian Cusick

Lost's Desmond and Penny Have a Touching Reunion

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Budapest

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Visit Her Native Hungary Amid Dating Rumors

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Sets the Record Straight to Someone Who Said She Had a Nose Job

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Pete Davidson's Non-"Googly" Proposal

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Enjoy Date Night in L.A.

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.