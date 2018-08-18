Lost's Desmond and Penny Have a Touching Reunion

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 18, 2018 12:05 PM

Lost, Sonya Walger, Henry Ian Cusick, Reunion

'Scuse us, we must have something in our eye...

Henry Ian Cusick and Sonya Walger, who played the fan-favorite TV couple Desmond and Penny on ABC's hit series Lost, recently reunited at the place where their characters first met.

The 44-year-old actress posted on her Twitter page on Friday a photo of her and the 51-year-old standing together outside St. Andrew's Priory, an all-girls prep school in Honolulu, which was used to depict a monastery in Eddington, Scotland on the season three episode "Catch-22."

"Reunited @hicusick⁩ #Lost," Walger wrote.

Cusick retweeted her post, writing, "Where Penny and Des first met! So lovely to see you again @sonyawalger! xx"

"You too love xx," Walger replied.

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

Lost, Desmond, Penny, Sonya Walger, Henry Ian Cusick

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

This is not the first time the two actors have reunited since Lost, which was filmed in Hawaii, ended its six-season run in 2010. Walger and Cusick co-starred in the 2016 short sci-fi film Visible.

Lost, Desmond, Penny, Sonya Walger, Henry Ian Cusick, GIF

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Lost, Desmond, Penny, Sonya Walger, Henry Ian Cusick, GIF

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

St. Andrew's Priory School was also used as a Lost filming location three other times—to depict a Catholic church visited by Charlie (Dominic Monaghan), a Catholic Church were Mr. Eko (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) worked, and Oxford University, where Desmond met Daniel Farady (Jeremy Davies).

