Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Compares Royal Family to Scientologists

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 18, 2018 8:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Wedding

Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Can you tell by now that Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle is not a fan of the in-laws?

The 74-year-old has been giving press interview after press interview since his daughter's May wedding to Prince Harry, which he had missed due to illness. He has voiced criticism about the Royal family and issued many pleas for his daughter to speak to him, saying they all shunned him after he appeared in staged paparazzi photos before the nuptials. In a new interview with The Sun, published on Friday, Thomas says the Royal family "are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family."

"If they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors. They need to speak up!" he said. "They are cult-like—like Scientology—because they are secretive...They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don't have to hear. Maybe they have a secret handshake too! You cannot ask a question of them—as they won't answer."

The Royal family and the Duchess of Sussex have not responded to Thomas' remarks, nor has the Church of Scientology. Critics of the church say the religion, practiced by several celebrities such as Tom Cruise and John Travolta, is a cult, an allegation the church denies.

Photos

A Comprehensive Guide to Meghan Markle's Royal Style

Trooping The Colour Balcony, Royals

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ire Levin's 1972 satirical thriller novel The Stepford Wives is about how suburban husbands turn their wives into brainwashed, submissive robots. 

"My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified," Thomas told The Sun in July. "I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now. This one isn't even a stage smile—this is a pained smile."

Earlier this month, Meghan's dad gave an interview to the Mail on Sunday and talked about the paparazzi photo scandal, saying that he had initially lied to Harry over the phone about the pics and that after they were published, they spoke again and he hung up on the prince after telling him, "Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead...then you could pretend to be sad."

As for his daughter, he said, "I hope we reconcile. I'd hate to die without speaking to Meghan again."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Scientology , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Janet Jackson, The Tonight Show

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Philip, Prince Charles

Tangling Over Princess Diana, Camilla and Being a "Man's Man": Prince Charles' Complicated Relationship With Prince Philip

Meghan Markle, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Wedding

Meghan Markle Blogged About Becoming a Princess Long Before Meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle's Port in the Family Storm: Inside Her Tight Bond With Mom Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle's Dad Admits He Lied to Prince Harry

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Engagement Ceremony, India

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Engagement Celebration in India

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Confirm Their Engagement

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.