We know we'll get to watch at least one proposal go down on Bachelor in Paradise, but could there be more?

E! News caught up with Chris Harrison on the Las Vegas set of his other show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and tried to get some scoop on just how successful this season of Paradise is going to be. We've already heard that we'll get to witness the beautiful moment when, finally, after three years of back and forth, Jared Haibon proposes to Ashley Iaconetti on the same beach where her ex-boyfriend happened to be living for the summer, but for now, the end of this season is still somewhat of a mystery.

"I won't tell you how many or if it's official, but yes, beyond obviously Ashley and Jared—which is the miracle of all miracles, let's face it. How that happened, wonders never cease. But love will be found in paradise," Harrison tells us.