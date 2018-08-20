Syfy
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 7:00 AM
Syfy
Listen, over the years we have fallen in love with many a pair of pajamas.
It's hard to find a comfy robe or a pair of soft pants we don't want to own, but we may have found our new dream sleep attire thanks to Wynonna Earp.
The SYFY series airs its first ever Christmas episode this Friday, August 24, and in these first look pics exclusive to E! News, you can very clearly see that Wynonna's (Melanie Scrofano) coffee cup-patterned onesie is incredible.
You can also assume from these pics that Christmas at the Earp household might actually be really nice this year, thanks to the fact that Mama Earp (Megan Follows) is back to celebrate with her daughters and to fill them in a bit more on Waverly's (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) father and backstory. Obviously everything is not going to go to plan, and you can probably prepare for a pretty big Christmastime shock before the night is over.
Syfy
Doesn't Wynonna just look so cozy? And doesn't her outfit almost make you not notice that the tree appears to be decorated with scarves and perhaps also a sock?
Syfy
While Doc (Tim Rozon) doesn't get to wear fun PJs, he does get his very own festive photo and the job of cutting down the family tree.
While you're here and waiting for Friday, you might as well also rewatch the cast of Wynonna Earp play Truth or Dare at Comic-Con, and ponder who you side with in Teagate 2018.
Wynonna Earp airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on SYFY.
E! and SYFY are both part of the NBC Universal family.
This American Horror Story: Apocalypse Cast Photo of the Coven Witches Is Amazing, But Now We Have Questions
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?