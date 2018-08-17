It is the moment we have all been waiting for: The Hills cast is finally having a reunion.

On Monday, the reality stars will reunite on the red carpet of the MTV VMA's, eight years after the show's dramatic finale. Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Pratt and the rest of the Hills crew are said to be coming together for a "reunion announcement," according to a source.

And while most of your favorite stars will be attending the star-studded event, there are a few former cast mates that won't be in attendance, like Lauren Conrad.

Between raising her little boy, William James Tell, and managing her business, the 32-year-old simply doesn't have the time. A source says, "Lauren is concentrating right now on her Kohl's line and her charity work, which she is very passionate about."