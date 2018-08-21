Newlywed life isn't the easiest life for Tristan Thompson.

Just when viewers thought the Married at First Sight star was peacefully moving forward with Mia Bally, another revelation has been uncovered that nobody was expecting.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, Tristan finds out his wife may still be on dating apps.

"I just got off the phone with my boy and he told me that he saw Mia on the dating app that he was on. This entire marriage I feel like I've been completely honest with Mia and I've told her to just give me the truth and it seems like she's gone out of her way to hide things from me," he shared in his confessional. "I honestly don't know what to feel or what to believe right now. I thought we were done with all the secrets and lies."

This close friend also had a screenshot of the profile that he showed to Tristan. Uh-oh! As for Mia's response?