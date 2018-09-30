Happy anniversary, Meryl Streepand Don Gummer!

Who's he? You may ask. The Oscar winner is married to a sculptor, Don Gummer, and the two celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday. You don't see him on a red carpet that much. He and Streep are parents to four children—musician and actor Henry Wolfe Gummer, actresses Mamie Gummer and Grace Gummer and model Louisa Gummer.

While many celebrities marry other famous people, some stars' spouses or boyfriends or girlfriends hold "regular" jobs and are very under-the-radar. Other celebs marry within the entertainment industry, but their partners simply choose to stay out of the spotlight most of the time, although they may make a rare red carpet appearance. They keep their relationship low-key, and that's cool. Even cooler: Many such couples have been married for an extended period of time—a rare feat indeed in Hollywood!

In 2014, the New York Daily News' Confidenti@l asked Gummer if he ever gets sick of playing wingman as he watches Streep collect honors.