Spoiler alert: Crazy Rich Asians is crazy good.

Adapted from Kevin Kwan's best-selling 2013 novel, Crazy Rich Asians finally hit theaters this week, giving fans a long overdue dose of Singaporean eye candy, thanks to director Jon M. Chu's vision.

Though it's hard to believe based on their off-the-charts chemistry and respective commanding on-screen presence, this was the first studio film for leads Constance Wu and Henry Golding, with both stars instantly becoming the Internet's newest obsessions. But they are far from the only two actors in the movie to garner major buzz, with almost every supporting character getting a chance to shine.

To help feed your addiction to all things Crazy Rich Asians, we've broken down all of your new crushes you'll be Insta-stalking like crazy for the foreseeable future...