2018 MTV VMAs: Everything You Didn't See on TV

Today's the day! The 2018 MTV VMAs have arrived!

In just a few hours all of your favorite celebs will take their seats inside of Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the annual music ceremony. While the show is being broadcast on TV, we're going to be bringing you all of the exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the ceremony that cameras didn't catch.

Want to know which stars are chatting inside the award show? Want to know which celebs are dancing in their seats during the star-studded performances? Don't worry, because E! News will be here to tell you all of those important details!