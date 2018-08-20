2018 MTV VMAs: Everything You Didn't See on TV

1. Camila Cabello was the first celeb to take their seat inside Radio City Music Hall. She then snapped selfies with her date.

2. DJ Khaled was spotted shaking hands with Olivia Munn.

3. Liam Payne walked over to Camila and gave her a hug, she then introduced the singer to her mom.

4. Marshmallow had to be led to his seat. He couldn't quite climb the stairs with his helmet on so he took photos with fans in the meantime.

5. When Jennifer Lopez arrived inside the ceremony, she received a big applause from the audience.

6. During Shawn Mendes' performance, Camila stood up and was spotted rocking out to the song.