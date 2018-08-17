All the Details on Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maloney’s Romantic Rome Getaway

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 12:18 PM

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are on a romantic Roman holiday.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the New York art dealer have been dating for at least two months and recently traveled to Europe together. Last week, Lawrence and Maroney visited Paris. This week, vacationed in Rome.

Lawrence and Maroney were photographed walking together in the city, hand-in-hand, on Thursday. The actress wore a black reverse halter-style maxi dress and pink hat, while her beau sported a white T-shirt and khakis.

The two arrived in the Italian capital a couple of days ago and have since visited the Galleria Borghese, the Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri church, the ancient Baths of Diocletian and the Villa Borghese gardens, E! News has learned.

Lawrence and Maroney have not commented on the status of their relationship.

The two first sparked romance rumors in June after they were spotted walking together in New York. The two were soon photographed kissing on a dinner date in the city. They were also seen walking hand-in-hand and having lunch together in Manhattan in July.

