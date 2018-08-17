MEGA
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 12:18 PM
MEGA
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are on a romantic Roman holiday.
The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the New York art dealer have been dating for at least two months and recently traveled to Europe together. Last week, Lawrence and Maroney visited Paris. This week, vacationed in Rome.
Lawrence and Maroney were photographed walking together in the city, hand-in-hand, on Thursday. The actress wore a black reverse halter-style maxi dress and pink hat, while her beau sported a white T-shirt and khakis.
The two arrived in the Italian capital a couple of days ago and have since visited the Galleria Borghese, the Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri church, the ancient Baths of Diocletian and the Villa Borghese gardens, E! News has learned.
Lawrence and Maroney have not commented on the status of their relationship.
The two first sparked romance rumors in June after they were spotted walking together in New York. The two were soon photographed kissing on a dinner date in the city. They were also seen walking hand-in-hand and having lunch together in Manhattan in July.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?