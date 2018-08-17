by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 11:13 AM
Evan Felker and Staci Felker are ready to move on.
A source confirms the pair's divorce is finalized and they are officially done.
The development comes after the Turnpike Troubadours frontman reportedly started dating Miranda Lambert a couple of months ago.
While Evan and the "Over You" singer have yet to comment on their relationship status, fans know that the Turnpike Troubadours served as an opening act on Miranda's tour for select dates in early February.
He would file for divorce in the same month to the surprise of Staci. "Staci found out that he had filed for divorce because a friend called her after seeing it in a local newspaper," a source previously shared with E! News. "Staci wasn't even served with divorce papers so she filed her divorce papers a couple weeks after finding out that Evan filed. He never communicated that to her."
Staci would later take to social media with the message: "PSA: If Stacy Felker can make it through this week, so can you."
Most recently, Staci took to Instagram and shared a selfie. "Free on the Earth," she captioned the photo in a possible ode to her relationship developments.
While Miranda and Evan have kept their relationship private, the pair was photographed in July holding hands during a trip to New York City. The night out came before the pair was scheduled to perform at Jones Beach.
As the summer comes to an end, Miranda still has a few concerts scheduled throughout the country as part of The Bandwagon Tour. Turnpike Troubadours as well as Little Big Town will serve as opening acts for upcoming dates in Chicago, Philadelphia and more cities.
Us Weekly was first to report the divorce news.
