Evan Felker and Staci Felker are ready to move on.

A source confirms the pair's divorce is finalized and they are officially done.

The development comes after the Turnpike Troubadours frontman reportedly started dating Miranda Lambert a couple of months ago.

While Evan and the "Over You" singer have yet to comment on their relationship status, fans know that the Turnpike Troubadours served as an opening act on Miranda's tour for select dates in early February.

He would file for divorce in the same month to the surprise of Staci. "Staci found out that he had filed for divorce because a friend called her after seeing it in a local newspaper," a source previously shared with E! News. "Staci wasn't even served with divorce papers so she filed her divorce papers a couple weeks after finding out that Evan filed. He never communicated that to her."