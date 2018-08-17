Coco Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds 2-Year-Old Daughter Chanel

Coco is not rushing to wean her daughter Chanel off breastfeeding or give her a sibling anytime soon.

The 39-year-old glamour model talked about raising her and husband Ice-T's first child, who turned 2 last November, in an interview with E! News ahead of her appearance on David Tutera's CELEBrations, which airs on Friday on WEtv at 10 p.m. ET. During the sit-down, Coco appeared to dismiss the idea of expanding her family, at least now, saying, "No! Not at this time! She's still my baby!"

"I think about this over and over because I love being a mom...but the way we travel is so extremely hard," she said. "Honestly, I think our life fits one child only."

Ice-T is a father to two adult children from previous relationships.

"I don't think Chanel would like a baby sister or a baby brother. She gets jealous! Chanel gets jealous around other kids," Coco continued. "It's so weird because, Chanel still breastfeeds, she still nurses...every time I hold a baby and the baby is close to my boob, she goes, 'My boob!'"