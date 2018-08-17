Kim Kardashian has gone green.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted a long, neon green wig on Thursday during a trip to Miami and took a drive in a matching 2018 Lamborghini Huracan.

"Had to get a neon green Lambo to match my hair!!!" Kim wrote on her Instagram Story.

The Lamborghini wasn't the only luxury vehicle she drove that evening. The reality star rolled up to Prime One Twelve Restaurant in a white Ferrari. Kim wore a sleeveless gunmetal mini dress for the evening and hung out with her pals Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen.

"So I have a neon wig on," she said. "You know how I feel about wigs too, but I'm doing it."

This isn't the first time Kim has changed up her hair. The KKW Beauty head has rocked everything from platinum blonde to pink. However, she rarely dons wigs.