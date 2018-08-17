Fans are waking up to the sweet sound of Ariana Grande's new music.

The star's fourth studio album, Sweetener, has officially been released and it's clear this songstress's heart is full and that she's embracing the light and counting her blessings. Of course, in the midst of her headline-making romance with Pete Davidson this summer, the album is stuffed with references to her future husband and the course of their relationship.

But, that's not all. The star leaves no stone unturned as she also serenades fans with verses seemingly alluding to her ex Mac Miller. Beyond her love life, the star ventures deep within with tracks about her anxiety, her pride in her success ("It feels so good to be so young and have this fun and be successful") and rising up in the aftermath of the 2017 Manchester Bombing. Overall, she wanted to take her music somewhere she hadn't gone before.

"I wanted desperately to go somewhere new," she tweeted ahead of the album drop. "I told y'all i wanted to go somewhere new. i went somewhere new ... i feel at home here."

So, what does Grande sing about in her new home? Allow us to break it all down: