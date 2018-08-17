Low-Rise '90s Jeans Are Back—Shop These 11 Pairs

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Low-Rise Denim

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Let's take a journey back to the 2000s.

Even though it was over a decade ago, you remember it like it was yesterday. The Simple Life and Laguna Beach were your reason for living and anything those girls wore, you wore. While you've since rid your wardrobe of crystal embellished bling and hot pink halter tops, but there is one trend worth revisiting: low-rise denim.

Before you start turning up your nose, you should know the celebs are already onboard. They're opting for the more is more philosophy by sporting theirs with cropped sweaters and even bikini tops—showing off maximum midsection.

Go on, get you a pair and join the club.

Shopping: Low-Rise Jeans

Frayed Hems

BUY IT: RAG & BONE/JEAN Pham Ankle Skinny Jeans, $225

Shopping: Low-Rise Jeans

Patched

BUY IT: DSQUARED2 Cool Girl Patch Jeans, $334

Shopping: Low-Rise Jeans

Light Washed

BUY IT: H&M Skinny Low Jeans, $25

Shopping: Low-Rise Jeans

Faded and Skinny

BUY IT: CURRENT/ELLIOTT The High Waist Faded Low-Rise Skinny Jeans, $99

Shopping: Low-Rise Jeans

Bell Bottoms

BUY IT: DONDUP Bianca Low Waist Slim Jeans, $135 

Shopping: Low-Rise Jeans

Blue Cotton

BUY IT: AG JEANS Legging-Ankle Skinny Jeans, $304

Shopping: Low-Rise Jeans

Black Skinnies

BUY IT: R13 Alison Distressed Low-Rise Skinny Jeans, $365

Shopping: Low-Rise Jeans

Jeggings

BUY IT: H&M Push-up Jeggings Low Waist, $30

Shopping: Low-Rise Jeans

Dark Wash

BUY IT: Paige Skyline Ankle Peg Jeans in Daly, $199

Shopping: Low-Rise Jeans

Distressed and Cuffed

BUY IT: DONDUP Monroe Worn Out Low Waist Jeans, $161

Shopping: Low-Rise Jeans

Flare Legs

BUY IT:  Hudson Mia Low-Rise Flared-Leg Jeans, $94

