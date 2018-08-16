Angela Bassett's 60th Birthday Bikini Pic Inspires Our New Fitness Goals

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 3:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Angela Bassett

Twitter

Happy birthday, Angela Bassett!

The 9-1-1 and Mission: Impossible - Fallout star turns 60 years old today, and the actress kicked off the birthday celebrations by posting a photo of herself in a bikini on Twitter and Instagram. "Happy Birthday to all my Leo brothers and sisters," she captioned the inspiring photo. "Let's eat cake!"

The post has since gone viral and has sparked a social media frenzy, with one Twitter user commenting, "Imagine being 60 and this fine. Lawd." While another social media user replied to Bassett's tweet, "Have mercy."

Bassett's celeb pals are also showing her love on social media. "Happy birthday gorgeous," Octavia Spencer commented on her Instagram post. While Tina Knowles wrote to Bassett, "Happy birthday [heart emoji] looking fine as wine."

Read

Tiffany Haddish, Angela Bassett and More Stars Attend American Black Film Festival Honors: See the Red Carpet Fashion

Angela Bassett, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, premiere

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In addition to celebrating her day on social media, Bassett has also revealed plans for a birthday party.

"I am hesitantly, tentatively, um, planning a party," Bassett told ABC News. "I don't want to do it ... then I do want it. I don't want to miss it, you know?"

"Friends, family, yeah, and work associates. I'm with them all week," she hinted at who might be attending the bash. "[If] they come, they better get down. Don't stand on the perimeter. No, get right dead in the center. Show me what you got."

It's been an extra special year for Bassett, who—in addition to starring in Mission: Impossible - Fallout—appeared in another the box office hit, Black Panther.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Angela Bassett , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Troian Bellisario

Troian Bellisario Spotted for the First Time Since Pregnancy News

Aretha Franklin: The Accomplished Life of The Queen of Soul

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Met Gala 2017

Nick Jonas and Family Arrive in India for His and Priyanka Chopra's Engagement Party

Scarlett Johansson Is the World's Highest-Paid Actress in 2018

Bethenny Frankel's Bitter Custody Battle Continues

Britney Spears Ordered to Pay Kevin Federline $110,000

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.