Hayden Panettiere and New Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Enjoy a Date Night at Movie Premiere

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 1:53 PM

Hayden Panettiere has found happiness after her breakup.

The Nashville star and her new boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, enjoyed a night out on the town when they went to the Los Angeles premiere for the film Breaking and Exiting. Hayden could hardly contain her joy on their date night, with a source telling E! News, "Hayden was non-stop glowing with excitement. She looked really happy in general, and her and Brian were very cute while sitting together."

Just two weeks ago, news broke of the actress' split from former boxer Wladimir Klitschko, after which she promptly started dating the aspiring actor. But an insider says, "She definitely was not trying to hide the fact that she has a new boyfriend, and it seemed like everyone in her group of friends got along with him as well."

Hayden Panettiere & Wladimir Klitschko: Romance Rewind

That being said, the source added, "They were not over-the-top affectionate, but everyone could tell they were a couple."

During the screening of the movie, "Her and Brian were sitting with a group of friends in the back of the theatre and she was laughing, smiling together."

Afterwards, the duo and their friends headed over to HYDE Sunset for the film's after party. With Hickerson by her side, Panettiere chatted and posed for pictures with the movie's director, Peter Facinelli, before introducing her beau to other party attendees. The source said, "Hayden was very social and was in a great mood."

Her positive attitude following her breakup from her boyfriend of nine years is no surprise considering the fact that the 28-year-old and her ex split amicably. "Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other's lives and will continue to be. Hayden is back in Los Angeles and figuring out what's next," a source previously told E! News.

Meanwhile, the insider says her 3-year-old daughter, Kaya, is staying "with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida. They also spend time together as a family with Hayden."

