James Corden has had a bevy of stars as his Carpool Karaoke passenger, from Paul McCartney to the most recent guest, Ariana Grande. But not every Carpool Karaoke is a slam dunk and full of viral moments. Some are just better than others, that's a simple fact.

In her Carpool Karaoke, Grande showed off her range, from busting out her perfect Celine Dion impression to singing a showtune from Little Shop of Horrors (as well as her past hits and recent song "No Tears Left to Cry"), and even dispelled rumors about herself, proving she knows how to take a joke.