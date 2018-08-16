Justin Bieber Has a New Baby Sister: Meet His Dad's Daughter Bay

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 11:47 AM
Justin Bieber is a big brother again!
His father Jeremy Bieber's new wife Chelsey gave birth on Thursday to a baby girl named Bay Bieber. Justin's dad had revealed in February, soon after their wedding in Jamaica, that they were expecting their first child together.
Jeremy, 43, and Chelsea, 30, posted on Instagram photos of the two with their newborn daughter in the hospital.
"We welcomed a healthy baby 'Bay Bieber' born at 830 am," he wrote.
Justin shared on his Instagram page a close-up of his baby sister's face.
"Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER," he wrote.
Justin Bieber/Instagram; Backgrid
A post shared by Chelsey Bieber (@chelseybieber) on
And just like that grade 3, 4 and 5!
A post shared by Chelsey Bieber (@chelseybieber) on
Jeremy also has a son and daughter, Jaxon, 8, and Jazmyn, 10, from a previous relationship, while Chelsey is also a mother to daughter Allie from a previous relationship.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?