Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert Planned for the Fall

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 8:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Aretha Franklin

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

An Aretha Franklin tribute concert is set to take place this fall.

According to Showbiz411, the event will be held Nov. 14th at Madison Square Garden in New York and celebrate the Queen of Soul's six decades in the music industry. It will also reportedly feature a star-studded lineup. Although, no names have been confirmed.

The concert, titled "Clive Davis Presents: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin," was reportedly proposed to Franklin by the Sony Music head in June—just a few months before her passing. The media outlet claimed Franklin seemed "beyond delighted" about the idea and "personally approved Jennifer Hudson" to be a performer. Hudson plays Franklin in an upcoming biopic.

Billboard also confirmed the news.

Franklin passed away at her home in Detroit in 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, the star's publicist Gwendolyn Quinn confirmed to the Associated Press (via NBC News). The cause of death was advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type. Franklin was surrounded by family and loved ones.

Photos

Aretha Franklin: A Life in Pictures

Over the course of her lifetime, the singer earned 18 Grammys for her hits, including "Respect" and "Chain of Fools." She also received the Recording Academy's prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, she sang at several presidential inaugurations, performed at the Super Bowl and was the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

To look back on more of her achievements, click here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Aretha Franklin , Top Stories , Apple News , Death
Latest News
Regina Hall

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta

John Travolta and Olivia Newton Reunite for Grease 40th Anniversary Celebration

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Gets Real About Motherhood, Meltdowns and Her Career Comeback

Madonna, 2018 Met Gala

Watch Madonna's Full 2018 Met Gala Performance in Honor of Her 60th Birthday

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Met Gala Afterparty 2018

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's Twitter Accounts Hacked: Fake Nude Photo Posted

Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy

Sarah Drew Opens Up About Getting Let Go From Grey's Anatomy

Aretha Franklin

Inside Aretha Franklin's Final Years Outside of the Limelight

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.