Remembering Aretha Franklin With the Queen of Soul's 10 Biggest Hits

All around the world, fans are singing some R-E-S-P-E-C-T for the late queen of soul.

Aretha Franklin, the 18-time Grammy-winning songstress with four-octave pipes, died Thursday morning following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76 years old.

"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family," the legend's family said in a statement issued by Franklin's publicist.

While there may not be the perfect words to express how the star's beloved family, friends, colleagues, admirers and fans are feeling today, they do have the words to her classic hits to honor her memory and carry on her legacy.