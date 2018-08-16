Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Aretha Franklin has passed away the age of 76.
The music icon passed away on Thursday morning at her home in Detroit, MI, surrounded by family and loved ones, her rep confirmed to E! News, adding that her official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type.
"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds," Franklin's family said in a statement Thursday. "We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."
After the heartbreaking news of Franklin's passing was announced, the entertainment industry took to social media to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul.
"Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known," John Legend tweeted. He also posted a photo with Franklin on Instagram, writing, "The greatest singer of all time. We were blessed to have her walk this earth for 76 years. So grateful for the gift of Aretha Franklin."
Barbra Streisand shared a photo with Franklin with the caption, "This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It's difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world."
Elton John also posted a message about Franklin, writing to his Instagram followers, "The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn't sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen."
Paul McCartney tweeted a photo of Franklin, writing, "Let's all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul."
"I'm sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin," Diana Ross tweeted.
Hillary Clinton wrote to followers, "Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend."
"this is truly a sad day," Kelly Rowland wrote on Twitter. "rest peacefully queen. icon. my sincere condolences to her family. #ArethaFranklin."
After hearing about Franklin's death, Solange Knowles tweeted, "Rest in Peace to an icon and the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin."
"Oh queen oh queen how I cry to see you go," Kate Hudson wrote on Instagram. "Like so many others I share the sadness of this loss. A true inspiration, a constant listen in my youth. I remember going deep into her B sides and live performances, always in awe of her ability. To discover the effortlessness of her gift, to take it in and experience the tones that shaped my love for singing. Her instrument like no other. Magic, pure magic. Thank you Aretha."
"The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled," Bette Midler tweeted. "Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul."
"I'm absolutely devastated by Aretha's passing," Clive Davis tweeted. "She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. Apart from our long professional relationship, Aretha was my friend. Her loss is deeply profound and my heart is full of sadness."
"No one like her. So important to music, culture, civil rights. THE QUEEN OF SOUL," Ricky Martin wrote to his social media followers.
"An unbelievable woman and voice," Shania Twain tweeted to her fans. "It was an honor to meet and perform with the Queen of Soul. RIP Aretha Franklin."
"I am deeply saddened about the passing of the Queen of Soul and my sister is song, Aretha Franklin," Patti LaBelle said Thursday. "Today the world has experienced a tremendous loss. Aretha was a rare treasure whose unmatched musical genius helped craft the soundtrack to the lives of so many. My sympathy, love and prayers go out to her family, loved ones and fans around the globe."
Tony Bennett shared a photo with Franklin along with a message, writing, "It was a double thrill for me to perform on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera on my 85th birthday and have the Queen of Soul (and heart) Aretha Franklin singing with me....she will be missed by the world."
"RESPECT. Her legendary voice came straight from God," Fergie tweeted. "Now her soul is with Him. Thank you Aretha."
"Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable sou," Christina Aguilera tweeted.
Questlove posted a tribute to Franklin on Instagram, writing, "The 3 seconds it takes for #ArethaFranklin to oooooze out the words "Sittin around.." is as pure & creative & as honest as any singer I've ever seen when a performance goes beyond mere entertainment. THIS is what we need to get back to. where raw genius rises above marketing strategy & monetary reach & "likes" (because let's face it, look at the Billboard singles/Spotify singles/ITunes singles—-could she even find space to develop this talent? Or just give up & get a reality show and pray this works out? Now figure out the legions of talent that we either dismissed or passed on today or even the mesmerizing talent we've been shown near this level that can't even begin to thrive in this environment without some angle) for those not in the know & wanna know, with the exception of her yet to be seen Sidney Pollack documentary Amazing Grace (her best captured 2 hours 1972 in chu'ch, in her zone in south central Los Angeles—-w The Rolling Stones sitting IN THE DECON SECTION)—-this Performance at the #MontreuxJazzFestival in 71 is as good as it gets: as a singer, as a bandleader (midshow she calls an audible and the brass section just gives up playing & accepts they are just happy to have best seats in the house), as a piano player—-so underrated!—and the fact she has her ace band in tow too (#KingCurtis as MD & #BernardPurdie on drizzums)—-this is her most magical effortless skillful scientific talents on display. Long Live #QueenAretha."
"Nothing but respect for this queen of soul, gospel, r&b and everything in between," Lena Waithe wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for gracing us with your presence for 76 years. May you rest in power, Ms. Franklin."
John Stamos tweeted, "She was music. Soul, grace and respect! #ArethaFranklin."
"Our gift from Heaven went Home," Nas wrote on Instagram. "Thank You Queen. Aretha Franklin."
"A national treasure to everyone. But to me personally, Aretha Franklin was my dear, dear friend, my homegirl, and I loved her a lot," record executive Berry Gordy said in a statement Thursday. "From seeing her as a baby singing and playing at the piano at her father's home, to her giving a rousing performance at the White House, she has always been amazing. No matter how the music has changed over the years, she remained so relevant. Though never signed to Motown, Aretha was considered part of my family. We always shared fond memories of the Motor City, life, and just things. Her passing is not only a tremendous personal loss for me, but for people all over the world who were touched by her incredible gift and remarkable spirit. Aretha Franklin will always be the undisputed Queen of Soul, and her legacy will live forever. My condolences go out to her sons, other family members, friends and fans. I will miss her."
"The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus," Faith Hill tweeted along with a photo with Franklin. "I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement."
"This morning my longest friend in this world went home to be with our Father," Smokey Robinson wrote on Twitter. "I will miss her so much but I know she's at peace. #QueenOfSoul."
Naomi Campbell shared a photo of Franklin on Instagram, writing, "RESPECT !!! REST IN PEACE AND POWER OUR TRUE QUEEN . IT WAS AN HONOR TO HAVE MET YOU AND WORKED WITH YOU ."