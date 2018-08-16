The world, at the least the members of the world who religiously watch The Real Housewives of New York City, saw an unlikely reunion when Bethenny Frankel attended Bobby Zarin's funeral and reconnected with her former pal and costar Jill Zarin.

"That was a big surprise," Andy Cohen said to Bethenny at the RHONY reunion.

"It was a big surprise," Bethenny said. Bethenny was in Aspen for a long weekend and came home for the funeral because, "I did really love Bobby, I did have a relationship with him. I was definitely conflicted. Once I knew it, what was I going to do, sit in Aspen? I knew that the funeral was happening, and so I said, ‘You know what? I will never regret going, but I will possibly regret not going.'"