Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding Was Voted "Sexual Healer" in High School—but, It's Not What You Think!

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 6:11 AM

Henry Golding, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

He may be the star of the summer's highly anticipated hit, but back in high school, Henry Golding was well known for a different reason. 

As the 31-year-old Hollywood newcomer recalled for Jimmy Fallonon The Tonight Show Wednesday, Golding didn't land "Most Likely to Succeed" or "Class Clown" in the yearbook. He was named (drumroll please)..."sexual healer."

"We understand why," Fallon quipped, assuring the star he didn't have to go into more detail. But, before anyone could get ahead of themselves, the actor explained it was because of Marvin Gaye's classic song that he got the label. 

"It was due to the fact that I used to go around singing 'Sexual Healing' by Marvin Gaye. That was my song—just walking around the sort of the lockers and singing that," he described. "That was my thing."

Naturally, his parents were a bit concerned. "They were like, 'What are you doing at school exactly?'"

 

Rest assured, mom and dad—it wasn't what you thought. 

Photos

Crazy Rich Asians World Premiere

Following his days of serenading his classmates, Golding had an unexpected path from student to star. While still a teen, he worked as a barber sweep which evolved into shampoo boy and eventual hairstylist in London. 

"And then I had this bright idea of moving to Malaysia and trying to be a television host, so I booked a one-way ticket, I packed a bag—next thing I know I was on television," he recalled. 

Golding worked for nearly a decade as a host before a woman in accounting, Lisa Kim, told director Jon M. Chu about the man she had met in Malaysia five years earlier—and that, for her, he was the character.

 

Some social media stalking and persuading later, he's made his silver screen debut. 

Crazy Rich Asians is in theaters now. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

