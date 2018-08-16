Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Mahershala Ali and so many more celebrities are joining together to Stand Up To Cancer.

On Sept. 7, a multitude of Hollywood's elite will participate in the sixth biennial televised fundraising special. Co-executive producer Bradley Cooper said, "As someone whose family has been significantly touched by cancer, I am proud to again have the privilege of co-executive producing this year's Stand Up To Cancer telecast."

He continued, "This show reminds everyone that you are never alone… that there is a community of support out there when you need it most. That's the power of SU2C. Most importantly, the telecast showcases the significant progress being made in the fight against cancer, instilling hope in those facing the disease. This one-hour broadcast unites us all to raise funds for more effective treatments to save lives now."