These days, Selena Gomez is living life by the three B's: Bikinis, boats and BFF's.

The 26-year-old pop star shared an uncharacteristically personal glimpse into life away from the spotlight, taking to Instagram on Wednesday with several snapshots capturing one enviable summer.

In a few images, Selena rocks a tropical-inspired bikini while basking in the sun on a boat. She also appears to have switched up her shaggy bob for much longer, brunette waves and curtain bangs. And aside from perfecting her summer bronze on the water, it's obvious Gomez is packing in some well-deserved R&R with her girl squad. Another image sees the "Good to You" songstress snapping a selfie from the passenger seat of her gal pal's car.

So what else has SelGo been up to these days? She revealed all during a Q&A with fans on Instagram Live.