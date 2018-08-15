18 Glam Hollywood Décor Accents to Decorate Your Small Space

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 4:29 PM
Headed off to college? Or maybe you're in the mood to redecorate your very adult-like apartment. If you're a self-proclaimed Blair Waldorf type (a.k.a. an unofficial princess and proud of it), we've got the article for you. If you didn't already know, your home style should be similar: glam, luxe and over-the-top.
If you've got limited space to beautify (pretty much all of us), you have to strategize where you're going to invest your money. A velvet pink chair parked in a corner nook makes a big impact in a small way.
Same goes for glitzy mirrored trinket trays and marble accessories. Go on, take a look and get to shopping!
BUY IT: Lulu and Georgia Bardene Velevet Chair, $625
BUY IT: Glam Beaded Glass Candelabra, $60
BUY IT: Lulu and Georgia Laili Candle Vase, $33
Article continues below
BUY IT: Lulu and Georgia Emmie Decanter, $45
BUY IT: Lulu and Georgia Albany Lamb's Wool Lumbar Pilow, $87
BUY IT: Joss & Main Ellaline Ottoman, $122
Article continues below
BUY IT: Aaryahi Leopard Faux Fur Throw Pillow, $18
BUY IT: Joss & Main Braeden Wall Mirror, $200
BUY IT: Lulu and Georgia Lelani Table Lamp, $319
Article continues below
BUY IT: Joss & Main The Bayer, $98
BUY IT: Pennyfield Lady Purple Marble Round Accent Tray, $42
BUY IT: Joss & Main Hers Cotton Throw Pillow, $41.99
Article continues below
BUY IT: 4 Piece Traditional Decorative Cut Crystal Sphere Set, $103
BUY IT: Lulu and Georgia Orphene Velvet Chair, $675
BUY IT: Rosdorf Park Brackenmore Pedestal Telephone Table, $191
Article continues below
BUY IT: Joss & Main Wyona Throw Pillow, $21
BUY IT: Willa Arlo Interiors Square Glass Serving Tray, $42
BUY IT: Everly Quinn Metal Sconces, $214
Article continues below
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?