Gabrielle Union Shares the Fashion Trend Dwyane Wade Started

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 3:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Gabrielle Union's style has evolved over the years. And, apparently, Dwyane Wade's has, too. 

"Before I [was] putting on what was laid out for me," she told E! News host Justin Sylvester.

Now, the Being Mary Jane actress doubles as a fashion designer, launching a new fall line titled #AllTogetherNow, in partnership with New York & Company. Her involvement in the production of the garments has caused her to think about clothing and styling in a new way. 

"I want fun, fashionable, on-trend clothes that literally my entire family and all of my friends could wear," she revealed. "That's what inspired #AllTogetherNow."

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Jessica Alba, Issa Rae and More!

In order to demonstrate the all-inclusive nature of her collection, Ajiona Alexus (her co-star from Breaking In), Essence Atkins (her co-star from Deliver Us From Eva) and Valerie Pettiford (who played Rhonda on Being Mary Jane) joined Gabrielle as models of the collection. 

Plus, the price and sizing of the clothing make it clear that this fall fashion is for everyone. All of the pieces are under $100. Petite and tall sizing is available. And, it ranges from x-small to xx-large, with one jumpsuit in plus size (up to 3X).

ESC: Gabrielle Union

New York & Company

Although the star says that her line is for everyone in her family, there's one family that won't be able to partake: her husband, Dwyane. However, the star noted he needs no help in the style department. In fact, he's a trendsetter in his own right.

"I can zero credit for that," she said in regards to her husband's outfit choices. "That is his stylist. When I met him, he was wearing baggy T-shirts and bedazzled jeans. I don't think Taylor Swift started bedazzling. I think my husband did."

RELATED ARTICLE: Serena Williams Partners With Nike and Virgil Abloh for The Queen Collection

RELATED ARTICLE: Mary J. Blige Shares Why Hoops Are Iconic and a Wardrobe Must-Have

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gabrielle Union , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Style , Apple News
Latest News
Ben Affleck

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

"The Rundown": Why Don't We Dish on Debut Album

Ramona Singer

Ramona Singer Isn't That Proud of Luann de Lesseps Leaving Rehab

ESC: Best Dressed, Winnie Harlow

Why Winnie Harlow's Confidence and Style Are Contagious

Nicki Minaj Shades Drake, DJ Khaled & More Rappers

EJ Johnson's Best Friend Lyric McHenry Dead at Age 26

Luke Bryan Takes "Forbes" Cash King Crown From Garth Brooks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.