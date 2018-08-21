Hilary Swank Secretly Marries Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank is a married woman!

This weekend, the Million Dollar Baby star secretly married her boyfriend, Philip Schneider. The couple tied the knot at the Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif., according to a statement. Swank's wedding dress was designed by Elie Saab Haute Couture Atelier. The gown was made of chantilly lace, silk chiffon and organza silk. It took six meters (about 19 feet) of tulle to create the veil. The embroidery on her dress took 70 hours to complete, which is nearly half of the time it took to piece together the entire dress, which took 150 hours.

"I've loved Elie Saab for years and was thrilled to have him design my dress," she told Vogue.

The actress' inspiration for the dress came from nature, namely the redwood trees that surrounded their wedding location. "I wanted something romantic that felt as timeless as the redwood grove where we were to be married, and he delivered—designing something that far surpassed my greatest expectations. It was everything I imagined and more," she said.