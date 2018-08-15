Cardi B to Open 2018 MTV VMAs One Month After Giving Birth

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
This just in—the 2018 MTV VMAs' most-nominated performer will grace Radio City Music Hall with her presence!
That's right, MTV announced Wednesday that Cardi B will kick off the highly-anticipated awards show with her first live performance since she welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari one month ago. Landing the opening number slot comes as a full circle moment for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who attended her very first VMAs in 2017 as a pre-show performer. This time around, she's nominated in 10 different categories, beating out the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Drake.
Previously announced VMAs acts include Jennifer Lopez (who is receiving the Video Vanguard Award), Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Logic and Panic! at the Disco. The Backstreet Boys, Bazzi and Bryce Vine will headline the pre-show festivities.