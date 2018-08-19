by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Aug. 19, 2018 7:00 PM
Kris Jenner does not have time to play! Especially when it comes to her art.
On this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris scolds Scott Disick after he goes M.I.A. on Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble during a trip to Miami for Art Basel.
"You invited Corey to Art Basel so you could look at pieces for your home and then you bailed," Kris insisted. "If you're gonna go do Art Basel then go do Art Basel. Don't do Art Basel and pretend like it's spring break."
"I didn't think it was the worst thing to be able to go away for a few days and chill," Scott said.
"But when you f--k up, you don't just f--k up a little bit, you f--k up," Kris scolded. "Sometimes these little setbacks, you know, can cost you dearly."
Kris wanted to be involved in Scott's projects, but not if he was still up to his old shenanigans.
"I don't want to be excited to be doing this with my partner who's M.I.A. in Miami somewhere. Get it?" Kris stressed.
While Scott did see Kris' point, he thought her delivery was a bit harsh.
"This is crazy," a baffled Scott confessed to the camera. "As much as I understand that I need to be responsible, I don't know when I ever said that I can't go out. I'm doing my best in life, but I still like to have fun when I can."
Ultimately, the momager just wanted the best for Scott, in all facets of his life.
"I'm just here to make you the best that you can be and that's all I care about," Kris assured. "The best dad, the best friend, the best son, the best everything. And you've got that in you, all the time and you just have to realize how amazing you are."
It's hard to keep the lines clear between family member and business partner, but Scott assured Kris that he really is in a different place in his life now.
But Scott's life wasn't the only one Kris wanted to stake control over. The family matriarch had a lot of opinions when it came to daughter Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy, namely what the fit mom-to-be should be eating.
"This is your lucky day!" Kris announced before walking through the door. "It's Krispy Kreme day! To celebrate the pregnancy of Khloe Kardashian."
"I can't eat eight dozen doughnuts," an annoyed Khloe maintained.
While the smell was pretty tempting for KoKo, her top priority was having a healthy pregnancy.
"If I want a doughnut or cookies, I'll eat them. I'm not depriving myself," Khloe insisted. "Everything I'm doing is instructed by my doctor and I would love to avoid a c-section if possible, but if my baby turns out to be really big, I'm gonna have to get a c-section."
"But I just want you to feel good about yourself and be able to let your hair down a little bit and say, 'I'm gonna have a bowl of pasta or I'm gonna eat lasagna tonight or have a doughnut,'" the mom of six explained.
In the end, Khloe proved her mother wrong during a trip to her OBGYN.
"The biggest health concern for me, is I don't want to deliver a big baby," Dr. Thais Aliabadi explained. "But honestly, you've done so well with your weight. So just keep up the good work."
"I am breathing a huge sigh of relief," Kris confessed to the camera. "Khloe is the smartest girl and will always take care of herself and her baby, so I'm gonna step back and show her that I trust her."
While the rest of the family was busy dealing with babies and breakdowns, Kim Kardashian was delving into the dark arts.
After developing a slight obsession with becoming a mortician, the makeup mogul decided to take her talents to a mortuary with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.
"I've been dying, no pun intended, I've been dying to know the tricks of the trade and like, what concealer mortician's use," Kim admitted to the camera.
The pair pulled on their scrubs and went to work on a woman playing dead for the occasion. With the KKW beauty line in their arsenal, they gave the woman glam fit for her funeral.
But after stepping into a mortician's shoes for a day, Kim decided to stick to beauty for the living.
"Alright, I know this is way too heavy for me to ever really take on. But, I've learned so much being here and I'm really grateful for the experience," Kim realized. "And I'm really glad that Mario came along 'cause now I know if, when the day comes, I'll be in good hands."
See everything that went down on this week's episode in the recap video above!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?