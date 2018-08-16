Busy Philipps' Talk Show Busy Tonight to Premiere Oct. 28 on E!

by Brett Malec | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 9:00 AM
Nights are about to get busier on E!
Busy Philipps' new late night talk show Busy Tonight will premiere Sunday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. on E!, the network announced Thursday. Busy Tonight will air four nights each week from Sunday to Wednesday. The half hour series has also found its showrunner: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen veteran Caissie St.Onge.
Busy Tonight will feature everyone's favorite unfiltered Hollywood best friend giving her hilarious and outspoken opinions on the latest pop culture stories and trending topics with candid celebrity guest interviews and original comedic segments.
In addition to hosting, Philipps will executive produce the show.
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
"Busy's singular point of view, which is beloved by so many on her Instagram stories, will be on full display in Busy Tonight," Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP of Development and Production at E!, said in a statement. "Her hilarious commentary sits on the intersection of pop culture and everyday life…She's a gifted actress, a mother, a wife and best friend, and her willingness to give our audience an insider's view to her life as a celebrity tastemaker and working mom is exactly what the young female E! audience craves."
Philipps previously told E! News of her talk show, "It's entertainment, it's my perspective on things. I'm so excited to bring the show to E!. I think there's plenty of space for another female voice in late night and I'm so happy that E!'s so supportive of female talent. I'm thrilled to get the show together and talk to all my friends. I've been working in this business for 20 years, I know all these people and have them come on and do fun things...A lot's going to happen on Busy Tonight!"
Busy Tonight premieres Sunday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m., only on E!
