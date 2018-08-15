Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Death Under Investigation

There is an open, active investigation into the death of Lyric McHenry, the New York Police Department confirms to E! News.

The reality star, who appeared on EJ Johnson's show EJNYC, was found dead on Tuesday after a birthday celebration. New York City police confirmed a 26-year-old female was found above the Major Deegan Expressway early Tuesday morning. The victim was transported to Bronx-Lebanon hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, NYPD told E! News that there's an open investigation into Lyric's death. The NYPD is currently waiting on autopsy results from the medical examiner's office. The department will proceed accordingly depending on Lyric's official cause of death. The department can't rule out murder until the autopsy is concluded. The NY Medical Examiner's Office has also confirmed to E! News that they're currently conducting an autopsy to determine Lyric's cause of death.