by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 7:00 AM
Think you know Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross? Think again.
As was previously teased, the twosome's new E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN will follow the couple as they juggle parenting responsibilities with their ever-evolving careers. However, the industry vets' new TV venture will also showcase their vulnerable sides like never before!
Case in point: Ashlee and Evan butt heads over the "Pieces of Me" singer's unwillingness to rush back into the music scene. "I do not want to have my first song that we put out be that," Simpson-Ross notes in the supertease above.
Understandably, this concerns Ashlee's partner in life and music, as he confides in father-in-law Joe Simpson. Per the Star actor, he can feel his wife "pulling back."
Nonetheless, having experienced criticism in the industry before, Ashlee warns that they can't rush their music. "You're not listening to me," an emotional Ashlee comments. "You do something like that and you can never f--king take that back."
E!
Still Evan's eager to live life to the fullest, having lost his father Arne Næss Jr. at a young age. "My father passed away when I was 15 years old," Diana Ross' son shares amid tears in a confessional. "Climbing in South Africa, he had fallen."
Ashlee almost experienced her own paternal loss as her dad previously faced an aggressive cancer battle. "I remember saying to the doctor, 'What if I don't have surgery?'" Joe relays to Ashlee. "And he said, 'In six months you'll be dead.'"
Since both Ashlee and Evan have experienced so much in their respective lives, it's not surprising to see that the love birds have learned to lean on each other.
"I think the world is needing love right now," Evan concludes to the ASHLEE+EVAN cameras.
See all the very real moments coming to ASHLEE+EVAN Sunday, September 9!
Watch the premiere of ASHLEE+EVAN Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m., only on E!
