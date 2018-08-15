Everything old will become new again if the TV industry has its way. The trend of TV reboots, remakes and revivals is not going away anytime soon thanks to the success of revivals like Will & Grace, Roseanne (before the implosion), and reboots like Queer Eye and Hawaii Five-0. The latest show to possibly return from the grave is Designing Women.

According to TVLine, original series creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is behind the updated series. There's no word on whether any of the original show's cast, which included the late Dixie Carter and Meshach Taylor, Jean Smart, Annie Potts and Delta Burke.