Lena Dunham Posts Naked Selfie on 9-Month Anniversary of Her Hysterectomy

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 8:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lena Dunham, Naked, Nude

Instagram

Lena Dunham is baring it all again for a special occasion and reveals a new tattoo dedicated to the uterus she had had removed.

In 2017, the creator and star of the HBO series Girls underwent a hysterectomy after a decade of battling endometriosis and pain and complications from the reproductive system disease. Her uterus and cervix were removed.

Dunham shared three nude photos of herself on Instagram on Wednesday. The actress and writer has stripped down for Instagram pics before and often appeared nude on Girls. In her latest photos, she also showcases a new tattoo on her rib cage, which reads, "RIP Judy."

"Today is National Leathercraft Day, National Relaxation Day and National Lemon Merengue Pie Day. It's also the 9 month anniversary of my hysterectomy," Dunham wrote. "I've never celebrated the 9 month anniversary of anything and I realized last night why that number feels so funny- I won't ever do it the way I planned to. My body is mostly healed and every day I find a new bruise on my heart, but today I offer myself gratitude: from the most pained place, I somehow knew to choose myself. The purest glint of who we are and know we can be is always available to us, calm and true at our center."

"My friend Paul named my uterus Judy, and when she was being uppity we called her out, hence the tattoo on my ribs, which hurt like f--k even through the pain meds: #RIPJudy," she said. "Today I give thanks for Judy, for her graceful exit and for this body, which is stronger than I've ever given it credit for. Happy Giving Birth To Myself Day."

Photos

Stars' Naked Instagrams

Dunham's hysterectomy had marked her ninth surgery to treat her endometriosis, characterized by mostly abnormal tissue that grows outside the uterus. The surgery left her ovaries intact. She had opened up about her surgery to Vogue earlier this year and said that "adoption is a thrilling truth I'll pursue with all my might."

On Sunday, Dunham posted on Twitter a list of potential baby names that she said she and then-boyfriend Jack Antonoff had made in 2015.

"I could definitely keep this private, but then the world wouldn't know that you suggested 'Carrot' over and over..." she said. "Love u!!!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lena Dunham , Naked , Health , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

LACMA 50th Anniversary, Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey Reflects on His Hesitant Return to Hollywood

Designing Women

Designing Women and the Latest TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals in the Works

Emma Stone

Emma Stone Talks Social Media, Motherhood and Losing Grip on Herself in Interview With Jennifer Lawrence

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's $200,000 Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas: All the Details

James Gunn, Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Admits "It’s Not an Easy Time" After James Gunn Firing

Allison Mack

Allison Mack Requests Lenient Bail Conditions While Awaiting Trial in Sex Trafficking Case

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.